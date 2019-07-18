July 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead