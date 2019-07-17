Frank Zappa Tribute Concert Coming to Palace

The Hilo Jazz Orchestra is bringing its Frank Zappa tribute concert to downtown Hilo for the band’s first ever performance at the Historic Palace Theater.

The show, set for Aug. 2, 2019, will feature Zappa songs never before played by the Jazz Orchestra, as well as a handful of old favorites.

“We are so excited to be able to play at the Palace,” said Music Director Trever Veilleux. “We’ve got a really exciting set planned for this show. It’s a great mix of accessible songs and face-melting instrumentals that show off the band’s talents. And this show isn’t only for Zappa fans. We often hear from audience members who were not familiar with Zappa that they love the show.”

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Advance sale tickets are available now for $20 by visiting the Palace box office on weekdays between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., by calling (808) 934-7010 or online at HiloPalace.com. Tickets purchased on the day of the show will run $25 each.

The Hilo Jazz Orchestra has gained recognition for performances of Frank Zappa’s music and has been invited to Germany to perform next summer. Dweezil Zappa, Grammy award winning guitarist and Frank Zappa’s son, came to Hilo to perform with the band. Since then, the orchestra has earned the endorsement of Ahmet Zappa and the Zappa Family Trust. The Hilo Jazz Orchestra is the subject of the documentary film Zappa U, which follows the band in the months leading up to their 2016 Frank Zappa tribute concert.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward funding the Hilo Jazz Orchestra’s travel expenses for its European performance. In addition to the show, the orchestra has organized an ongoing fundraising effort. You can find more information and contribute by visiting the website at www.hilojazz.com to purchase shirts, hats and mugs, as well as for the opportunity to donate directly to a crowdfunding campaign.