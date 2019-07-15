July 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 15 at 3:13AM HST until July 16 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Looking Ahead