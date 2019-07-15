AD
July 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
July 15, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated July 15, 2019, 5:03 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 10-15mph.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

