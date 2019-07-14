AD
July 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
July 14, 2019, 5:05 AM HST (Updated July 14, 2019, 5:05 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

High Surf Warning issued July 14 at 4:35AM HST until July 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Hilo

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kona

    Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

    Sunday: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Sunday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waimea

    Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Kohala

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

    Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

    Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

    South Point

    Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

    Sunday: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Puna

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

    Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

