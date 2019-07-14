July 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued July 14 at 4:35AM HST until July 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.