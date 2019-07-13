July 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 13 at 3:21AM HST until July 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming north in the morning.

Looking Ahead