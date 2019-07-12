KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Keoni Kū to the KAPA Cafe.

Keoni Kū is a Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musician from Oahu. At a young age, he learned how to play the ukulele and slack key guitar from his father. In 2000, he entered “The Pride of the Islands” contest and won male vocalist and overall competition, earning himself a spot on the Pride of the Islands, Volume IV CD.

https://soundcloud.com/user-223340292/kapa-cafe-keoni-k-2019