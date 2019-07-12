July 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead