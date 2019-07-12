July 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

July 12, 2019 Weather ForecastJuly 12, 2019, 5:07 AM HST (Updated July 12, 2019, 5:07 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
