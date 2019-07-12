Hawai‘i Island Weekend Lane Closures: July 13–14

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For information about statewide closures, go online.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59.75 to 66, Akulani Street to Emmalani Street, on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.