July 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

July 11, 2019 Weather ForecastJuly 11, 2019, 5:05 AM HST (Updated July 11, 2019, 5:05 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov