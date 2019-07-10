Kamuela Provision Company Offers New Menu

[slideshow}

Behind every plate presented at Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Kamuela Provision Company is a story of a local fisherman who reeled in the catch of the day, a farmer who harvested the seasonal produce or a Hawai‘i rancher who raised the thoughtfully prepared protein.

The restaurant continues to evolve its story with new offerings that honor the best of Hawai‘i Island’s land and sea.

“At Kamuela Provision Company, the majority of the ingredients on our menu have always been locally sourced, and sustainable and organic when possible,” said Dayne Tanabe, chef of Kamuela Provision Company. “We source our fresh greens from Hirabara Farms in Waimea and our famous kampachi and lobster dishes come from Kona Cold Lobsters. The new menu combines these flavors of Hawai‘i to reflect our diners’ request for more of what we do best—steak and fresh seafood with a distinct sense of place.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

New highlights include a show-stopping seafood tower with Keahole lobster, tiger prawns, ahi poke, pacific oysters and king crab with charred lemon, wasabi tomato sauce and yuzu kosho vinaigrette. The restaurant has also added seared diver scallops served with lobster dashi butter, edamame, smoked salmon roe and lomi tomato; and a Kona kampachi tostada served on crispy gyoza and topped off with soy syrup, wasabi aoli, chive and tobiko.

From the land is a new double lamb chops dish served with roasted Kula onion puree, Asian chimichurri, herb fingerling potatoes and roasted garlic jus. A unique twist on the classic Hawaii seafood dish, the prime ribeye poke appetizer is served rare with daikon, grated ginger, bean sprouts, smoked ponzu, fried garlic and green onion. For a dish with an Asian flare there is “kalbi” beef short ribs with kimchi cucumber, pickled daikon, garlic potato salad and a gochujang vinaigrette.

Some diner favorites will remain on the menu including the deconstructed mahi lau lau, a refreshed take from the usual cream sauce preparation. For this dish, chef Tanabe serves fresh, grilled mahi mahi with Moloka‘i sweet potato gnocchi, a lomi Hamakua tomato medley with taro leaf puree for an elevated, lighter take on the traditional Hawaiian plate. Another favorite is the ginger monchong served Chinese-style with cilantro, carrot, green onion, kabayaki, peanut oil and sushi rice cake.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Jessica Vallente recently took the helm as manager of KPC, bringing her successful track record of service-oriented leadership to the restaurant. Vallente most recently served as the banquet/restaurant & special events manager overseeing both Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Westin Hapuna Beach Hotel; a post she progressed to since starting as a server in 2012. With this experience, Vallente brings an insightful, from-the-ground-up understanding of how to create a spectacular dining experience for guests at KPC.

The entire new menu can be found online. For inquiries or reservations, visit www.hiltonwaikoloavillage.com/dining/kamuela-provision-company or call (808) 886-1234, ext. 54.