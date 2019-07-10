3D Mammography Coming to Hilo

Perhaps that is why, according to the Center for Disease Control, Hawai‘i had the 10th highest rate of breast cancer in the United States in 2016. Grosskreutz said an estimated 1,280 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Similar to a traditional mammography, during the procedure the woman’s breasts are held in place by two compression plates; however, a robotic arm will move in an arc as multiple X-rays are taken. The dose is only slightly higher than a standard 2D mammography and the entire procedure takes approximately 10 to 20 minutes.

Grosskreutz encouraged women to make regular appointments for screening.

“Don’t wait until your 50s,” he said.

In fact, according to the American Cancer Society, nearly a quarter of new female breast cancer cases in 2017 were among women younger than 50 years old.

Digital breast tomosynthesis was approved in 2011 by the US Food & Drug Administration.

HRA President Dr. David Camacho said “Since the early 1980s, HRA has been the leader of breast imaging on Hawai‘i Island. While this was a substantial investment for us, we believe the 3D mammography will better serve our patients.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

This will be the first technology of it’s kind on Big Island.

Dr. Camacho said, “We believe that bringing 3D mammography to the Big Island will enable us to find more cancers earlier, leading to a better outcome for the women of this island.”