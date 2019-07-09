July 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 09 at 3:30AM HST until July 09 at 4:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east southeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.

Looking Ahead