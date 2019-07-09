HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of July 1 through 7, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 586 DUI arrests compared with 614 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.6%t.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 10 167 Puna 1 101 Ka’u 0 10 Kona 10 248 South Kohala 0 49 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 21 586

There have been 467 major accidents so far this year compared with 671 during the same period last year, a decrease of 30.4%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on June 5, 2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2, 2019, compared with 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 7.7% for fatal crashes, and a decrease of 6.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.