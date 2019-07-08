UPDATE: West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility Greenwaste Closed Due to Fire

Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m.: Civil Defense Fire Message

The Department of Environmental Management reports a fire at the West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill involving the organics facility and green waste material.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the fire last night and DEM, along with contractor Hawaiian Earth Recycling, continue suppression and salvage operations.

Due to the fire, the following are issued:

Residents and persons in the area will see and smell smoke from the burning green waste.

This includes the resort areas at Waikoloa.

There is no threat of fire to the adjacent communities.

The Department of Health has been notified.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Due to the fire, the following closures are in effect:

Pu‘uanahulu, Waimea and Kealakehe green waste sites are closed.

For further information, contact the DEM Solid Waste Division at (808) 961-8083

ADVERTISEMENT

ORIGINAL POST: Monday, July 8, 2019, 9:39 a.m.

Due to the limited visibility and the danger of smoke inhalation caused by a fire at the

West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility located at the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill in Waikoloa,

the greenwaste service is closed today, Monday, July 8, 2019.

The facility will reopen as regularly scheduled as soon as it is safe to do so.

Residents and commercial greenwaste customers are asked to hold on to their greenwaste if they can, or they may take their greenwaste to the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Hilo.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for more information or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.