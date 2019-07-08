July 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued July 08 at 3:46AM HST until July 08 at 8:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 71. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely. Low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers between 9pm and 4am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then scattered showers. Low around 60. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming southeast 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with a northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 87. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely. Low around 75. Very windy, with an east wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 85. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely. Low around 65. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 29 mph becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead