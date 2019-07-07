Small Craft Advisory & Gale Watch Issued for Big Island Waters

3:33 AM HST, Sunday, July 7 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY

GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT

The advisory and watch are in effect for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

Winds: NE winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots on Monday.

Seas: 9 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.