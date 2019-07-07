July 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 07 at 3:22AM HST until July 08 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 70. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 23 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 68. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead