July 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 06 at 3:32AM HST until July 08 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead