July 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SSW winds less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

