July 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

July 05, 2019 Weather ForecastJuly 5, 2019, 5:04 AM HST (Updated July 5, 2019, 5:04 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east southeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.
