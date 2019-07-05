Hospice of Kona Beneficiary of Ohana Fuels Program

Hospice of Kona has partnered with Ohana Fuels on its “Fuel up. Do good.” program during the third quarter of 2019.

As a beneficiary of this important program, Hospice of Kona will receive a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at all 11 Ohana Fuels stations on Hawai‘i Island from July through September 2019.

Hospice of Kona provides family-centered support, education, and care for those approaching the end of life. The organization is recognized as the best resource to support and advocate for the terminally ill and their caregivers, and to educate professionals, volunteers and the general public about hospice care and palliative care.

“We’re so pleased to be selected by Ohana Fuels for this great program,” said Laura Varney, CEO of Hospice of Kona. “We encourage the community and our supporters to visit Ohana Fuels between July and September. The monies raised will enable us to continue to provide to our exceptional services to hospice patients, their families and caregivers.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Hospice of Kona as our next ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ beneficiary,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawaii Petroleum. “Their exceptional work really makes a difference in the lives of our friends and families. We, at Ohana Fuels, pledge our continued support for the non-profits in our community through our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program.”

Ohana Fuels is Hawaii Petroleum’s retail fuel brand that provides competitively priced, quality fuels at safe, clean, and convenient locations including eight stations on the island of Maui, and eleven stations on the Island of Hawai‘i. Certified as a TOP TIER fuel provider, Ohana Fuels meets the premier standard of gasoline for optimum performance and fuel efficiency. Hawaii Petroleum is committed to making a positive contribution to the communities in which our Ohana Fuels stations operate, and gives local residents a way to support the community with every tank of gas they purchase. Learn more at www.ohanafuels.com.