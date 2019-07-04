July 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

July 04, 2019 Weather ForecastJuly 4, 2019, 5:04 AM HST (Updated July 4, 2019, 5:04 AM)
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Independence Day: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
