July 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Independence Day: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead