HPD: Celebrate Independence Day Responsibly

On July 4, millions of Americans will come together to celebrate the birth of our nation. This Independence Day, the Hawaiʻi Police Department wants to make sure you celebrate responsibly by reminding you about the dangers of driving drunk or high. Whether you’re driving or hosting a party, remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.

According the National Highway Safety Administration each Fourth of July holiday, families across our nation lose loved ones in crashes where alcohol is involved. During the 2017 holiday, 237 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes, accounting for 39% of the traffic deaths during that holiday period. Making the choice to drive drunk puts everyone in danger, including yourself. Even one drink can be one too many.

Like drunk driving, driving high is impaired driving, which means it is dangerous and illegal in all states. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, prescription or over-the-counter, drug-impaired driving can be deadly for drivers, passengers, and others on the road. If you are impaired by drugs and are thinking about driving, pass your keys on to a sober driver.

Hosts: If you’re hosting a Fourth of July party, help your designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

Have a friend who is about to drive after drinking or smoking marijuana? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Stay safe this Independence Day, enjoy the fireworks, and remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.