Trump Administration to ‘Look for a Way to Add Citizenship Question to Census’

By Big Island Now
July 3, 2019, 12:18 PM HST (Updated July 3, 2019, 12:18 PM)
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released a following statement on July 3, 2019, after the Trump Administration changed course and told a federal judge that it would look for a way to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

“Three courts have ruled against the administration’s effort to add this question,” said Sen. Schatz. “They can’t do this without defying the rule of law, or wasting senseless amounts of taxpayer dollars. There is nothing for them to do but accept defeat and move forward with counting everyone in the country.”

