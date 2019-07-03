July 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 03 at 3:34AM HST until July 03 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead