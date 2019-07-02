July 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued July 02 at 3:35AM HST until July 02 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead