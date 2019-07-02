July 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

July 02, 2019 Surf ForecastJuly 2, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated July 2, 2019, 5:03 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
