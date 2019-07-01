UPDATE: Barbara Becomes 2nd Hurricane of Season

11 AM, Monday July 1, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

BARBARA BECOMES A HURRICANE—EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN TO A MAJOR HURRICANE ON TUESDAY

The initial intensity of Barbara has increased to 75 knots, based on an average of the latest satellite intensity estimates, making Barbara the second hurricane of the 2019 season.

The inner-core structure of Barbara has improved markedly throughout the day, with microwave imagery hinting that an eye is beginning to develop.

SPONSORED VIDEO

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 11.5°N, longitude 118.5°W.

Barbara is moving toward the west near 16 mph and a gradual turn to the west-northwest along with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Barbara is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A weakening trend is expected to begin by Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.03 inches.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 11.5N 118.5W

ABOUT 970 MILES SW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT W OR 275 DEGREES AT 16 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.03 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at PM HST.

8 AM HST, Monday, July 1, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI

For the central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W, no tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days.

5 AM HST, Monday, July 1, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

TROPICAL STORM BARBARA READY TO BECOME A HURRICANE AND A STRONG ONE

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Barbara was located near latitude 11.4°N, longitude 117.3°W.

Barbara is moving toward the W near 16 mph and this motion with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next 2 to 3 days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Barbara is expected to become a hurricane later today and gather significant strength during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.27 inches.

SUMMARY

LOCATION…11.4N 117.3W

ABOUT 930 MI…1500 KM SSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…70 MPH…110 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…991 MB…29.27 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 11 a.m.

2 AM HST, Monday, July 1, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI

