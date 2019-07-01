MISSING: Jaycielyn Galario, 17, Pāpaʻaloa

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 17-year-old female who was reported as a runaway, missing from the Pāpaʻaloa area since June 24, 2019.

Jaycielyn Galario is described as a Hawaiian-Portuguese female about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, withbrown eyes, shoulder-length black hair and a light complexion.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Galario was last seen in the Pāpaʻaloa Road area.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Ellsworth Fontes of the Hāmākua Patrol Division at (808) 775-7533 or email Sgt. Dean Uyetake at dean.uytetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.