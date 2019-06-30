HFS Federal Credit Union Makes Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union List

HFS Federal Credit Union (HFS FCU), the largest credit union on Hawai‘i Island, is

once again honored and humbled to be recognized in Forbes list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State for 2019, according to a June 28, 2019, press release.

“To gauge which firms have the most satisfied customers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 people in the US about their banking relationships” said Forbes. Individuals were asked to rate their satisfaction and recommendation of credit unions “as well as five subdimensions—trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.”

Overall scores ranged from 57.2 to 96.2 HFS FCU earned a rating of 91.03.

When asked what this honor means to them, staff members of HFS FCU said that they don’t look to be recognized, but they want to ensure they are offering the best service possible to members; the type of service that they themselves would want to receive. This recognition does provide confirmation that their work and assistance is meaningful to their members and they are both thankful and honored to receive it.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by our members,” said HFS FCU CEO Nathan Abe. “If it weren’t for their support and trust in our ability to service their financial needs, we would not be able to accomplish what we do. Our employees go above and beyond to make it all happen for our membership.”

About HFS Federal Credit Union

HFS Federal Credit Union (HFS FCU) is the largest not-for-profit and member-owned financial institution on Hawai‘i Island. Established by just nine individuals in 1937, HFS started with very humble beginnings. The credit union continued to grow from serving just employees of the federal and territorial governments in the County of Hawai‘i and their families, to now offering membership to any person who lives, works or attends school on Hawai’i Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about HFS FCU and additional eligibility criteria, contact the credit union at (808) 930-1400, visit www.hfsfcu.org or stop by any of HFS FCU’s branches in Hilo, Kea‘au, Prince Kuhio Plaza, Honoka‘a, Waimea or Kona. “You’ll quickly see why HFS is the credit union where caring counts.”