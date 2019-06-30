Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, July 1–5

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, July 5, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 71 and 73, in the vicinity of Kahuku Ranch Road, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 35 on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, at Makalei Drive, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 48 and 50, Huihui Ranch and Mauna Kea Meadows, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA (NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59 to 66, Haleaha Place to Emmalani Street on Monday night, July 1, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway paving.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO (NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Ave (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 0.75, at Airport Road intersection, on Monday, July 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway paving.

HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 19.9 to 21.3, Kynnersly Road to Banana Ranch Road, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 13 and 15, Leilani Avenue and Kamali‘i Road, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6 to 7, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 21.84, Pu‘uhue Road and Kuupualani Place, on Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

PUAINAKO STREET (ROUTE 2000)

SOUTH HILO (NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 0.7, Kilauea Avenue intersection, on Tuesday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway paving.