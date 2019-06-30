Big Island Now Obituaries: Week of June 30, 2019

Trevor Donald Lista, 36, of Hilo, Hawaii, passed September 25, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 24,1982 in Hilo, Hawaii, the son of Ed and Carroll Ann (Edgar) Short. He attended Pahoa High School.

An islander who loved his family and friends, his boat, the Johnny Girl, fellow fisherman and fishing, he was a successful fisherman of many large ahi, mahi and wahoo. He was owner of Wood Floor & More for 18 years, designing and installing amazing custom wood and tile floors for many appreciative homeowners. His work was widely admired.

Trevor is survived by his widow Julie Alia Kai and their beautiful daughter, Anela Ann Kai Lista; his parents Carroll and Ed Short of Myrtle Point, Oregon and Edwin and Stella Lista of Hilo, Hawaii; his brothers Mathew Lista of Pahoa, Hawaii and David Knudsen of Sparks, Nevada. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Marcia Edgar of Roseville, California. He is remembered and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Hawaii, California, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Belgium and Germany.

A memorial service on October 04, 2018, on the boat, the Ohana (Hawaiian for family), was attended by many family and friends in Hawaii, to Pohoiki Bay, in remembrance and honor of Trevor and his favorite waters of the island.

A family memorial gathering will be held this July at his grandfather’s, Dr. Donald E. Edgar, grave site in Roseville, California. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions for Trevor’s loved ones