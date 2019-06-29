June 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead