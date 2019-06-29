June 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 29, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 29, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated June 29, 2019, 5:03 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov