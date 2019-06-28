June 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 2pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead