June 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 27, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 27, 2019, 5:02 AM HST (Updated June 27, 2019, 5:02 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers before 8am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov