Hawaiʻi County Launches Kīlauea Eruption Recovery Website

VIDEO: 100 Days : 2018 Kilauea Eruption from Andrew Richard Hara is one of the many features on the new Kīlauea Eruption Recovery site.

A dedicated website to support long-term recovery from the 2018 Kīlauea eruption on the Big Island is now live.

The Kīlauea Eruption Recovery website replaces the existing recovery webpage on the Hawaiʻi County site to provide a more robust resource.

The recovery website is part of a countywide redesign of its online presence that is currently underway.

The new website is intended to provide timely and accurate information to stakeholders about the county’s and its community partners’ ongoing efforts to support recovery, as well as resources and information to build future resilience.

It also provides interactive features such as submitting personal stories about the recovery and signing up for status updates.

This new site is part of our commitment to provide the most accurate, up-to-date information to our community.

Key features of the site include:

Programs and resources available to recovering residents

Recovery stories

Eruption and recovery multimedia

Recovery-related events calendar

Centralized information about recovery planning and implementation

Forms to submit feedback, events, and content to the recovery team

“We’re excited to give the community a more dynamic resource to access to accurate

information about recovery,” said Recovery Manager and R&D Director Diane Ley. “This is

going to be a long process and a two-way flow of communication will help foster continued

collaboration.”

Users can sign up for automated updates so that when recovery events and stories are added

to the site, they will be informed immediately. In addition, recovery newsletters will be sent

occasionally to inform users of new information.