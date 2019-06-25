June 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead