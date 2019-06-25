June 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 25, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 25, 2019, 5:02 AM HST (Updated June 25, 2019, 5:02 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov