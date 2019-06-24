June 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

