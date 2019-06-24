Event Lineup Announced for Hilo Bay Blast 2019

The County of Hawai‘i, in partnership with Destination Hilo, Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics, the Hawai‘i County Fair Foundation (Hilo Jaycees) and the State of Hawai‘i will present the Hilo Bay Blast 2019 on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

The July 4 celebration and fireworks in Hilo has become a Big Island family tradition.

This year’s Fourth of July celebration will feature various activities throughout the day culminating with the traditional fireworks exhibition at 8 p.m. in Hilo Bay.

Salute to Our Veterans Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk

The day’s celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. with the Salute to Our Veterans Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk at

Lili‘uokalani Gardens.

In recognition of all those in uniform—past, present and future—the walk is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3830. prizes will be awarded for various categories. A $25 registration fee is required. Space is still available. For more information or to register, visit www.ASaluteToOurVeterans.org or contact Mike or Pat Sauer at (808) 965-0565 or by email at webmaster@ASaluteToOurVeterans.org.

Hot Rides Expo

At the mauka soccer field, the Hot Rides Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring local, vintage classic and futuristic vehicles. All show vehicles are welcomed to participate at no charge. Show vehicles may roll in from 7:30 a.m. at the vacant gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m. Individuals interested in participating in the car show may call Francis Rodillas at (808) 896-3467 or email 808classiccruisers@gmail.com.

Expo Entertainment

On stage at the expo will be Ol’ School Band, Randy Lorenzo & Friends, DD & the High Rollers, Patio Productions and East Side Shredders. The show starts promptly at 10 a.m. and will continue to 3 p.m. Sound and technical assistance will be provided by Pepe Romero of CJ’s Promotions.

Keiki Activities/Food

Children’s activities will be available at the soccer field and will feature water slides,

bouncers and the “Wicked Bowls” wagon. Other food vendors will be available with a

variety of “onolicious” grinds and treats.

Kūpuna Viewing Station

The Isles, located across the Lili‘uokalani Gardens, have been designated as the kūpuna viewing station. The Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamana Senior Center, located at 127 Kamana St. The shuttle to Isles will run from 5 to 7 p.m. The return shuttle will run from 8:30 to 9 p.m. for the trip back to Kamana Center. Individuals 55 years and older should contact Elderly Recreation Services at (808) 961- 8710 for more information.

Road Closures/Viewing Areas

In order to give the public additional viewing area for the fireworks, Lihiwai Street, which runs through Lili‘uokalani Gardens will be closed and blocked for the entire day on the Fourth of July. The road will reopen on July 5.

In an effort to make the Bayfront Shoreline accessible for prime fireworks viewing, Bayfront Highway will be closed from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 4. Gates at the Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal, Mo‘oheau Park Ball Field and adjacent soccer field will be opened to allow access to this area during the fireworks exhibition.

Hawai‘i County Band

The Hawai‘i County Band is scheduled to perform its Fourth of July Concert in the bandstand beginning at 7 p.m. According to Band Director Paul Arceo, the concert will feature patriotic selections in celebration of Independence Day.

Fireworks

Donald Pascual of Hawaii Explosives has promised a dynamic display for this year’s celebration. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. and will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX. Station details can be obtained by calling KWXX at (808) 935-5461.

Safety

County, state and federal public safety agencies are working together to make the 4th of July event a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

As a reminder, the following information is provided for your information:

Personal fireworks and smoking are prohibited at all beach parks.

The Wailoa Small Boat Harbor Basin vehicle parking area, the parking area at the mouth of Wailoa River, will be locked to unauthorized vehicles. Only owners of the vessels currently moored in the location will be allowed to park their vehicles in the closed area.

The restroom in that closed area will be open for public use.

Access under the Wailoa Bridge via the catwalk will be closed.

No open fires are allowed in the small boat harbor and mooring areas.

No fireworks or alcohol are allowed in the small boat harbor and Wailoa State

Park.

Park. Operation of drones within 5 miles of the Hilo Airport is prohibited.

All marine vessels including kayaks, all types of canoes and stand-up paddle boards operating at night are required to have navigation lights and personal floatation devices.

A 100-yard safety zone will be set around the Fireworks barge; unauthorized vessels are not allowed to moor, drift, traverse or enter this area. DOCARE officers will be assisting this event on sea and land.

For more information, call the East Hawai‘i DOCARE District office at (808) 933-3460.

The County of Hawai‘i would like to invite the public to attend this alcohol-, drug- and litter-free event coordinated in collaboration with private enterprise, community organizations and government.

The County of Hawai‘i thanks the many private and community agencies that work cooperatively to present this annual celebration.

More information can be obtained by calling the Culture & Education Office at (808) 961-8706.