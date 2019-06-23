New Grief Counselors Join Hospice of Kona

Hospice of Kona (HOK) has added two new grief counselors to its staff in its Maluihi Grief Center bereavement programs.

Susan Barnett and Leah Ledward will support individual and group bereavement counseling and activities. Barnett and Ledward are available by appointment only by calling (808) 443-2908, or emailing sbarnett@hospiceofkona.org or lledward@hospiceofkona.org.

Barnett earned a Master of Divinity degree in 1991 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She has served as a chaplain in the federal prison system as well as at Harris Methodist Hospital in Texas for 25 years. Barnett has been with HOK since September 2018.

Ledward has also been with HOK since September 2018. She provides grief counseling and helps families decide which level of hospice care is right for them. Ledward earned a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo in May 2017 and has extensive experience with children and families in crisis.

“We’re so fortunate to have Susan and Leah on our team supporting the community,” said Laura Varney, Hospice of Kona CEO. “Both have the experience and the passion for helping others, especially individuals and families grieving a loss.”

Hospice of Kona’s Maluihi Grief Center is located in Holualoa Village just south of Holualoa Elementary School. The center provides a home-like setting for those in need of grief support. The center is available through appointment by calling (808) 443-2908. Bereavement services include: