June 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

