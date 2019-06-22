June 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 22, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 22, 2019, 5:02 AM HST (Updated June 22, 2019, 5:02 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov