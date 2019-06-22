Hawaiʻi County Unemployment Falls to 3.3% in May

The average unemployment rate in Hawaiʻi County fell to 3.3% in May, according to data released by the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) last week.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Hawaiʻi County during April 2019 was 3.8%. Last year in May, the rate was at a record-low of 2.6%.

Hawaiʻi County’s unemployment rate falls slightly below the national average of 3.6% for May, but remained above the statewide average of 2.8% which remained unchanged during March and April this year.

Statewide, DLIR announced that 648,850 were employed and 18,900 were unemployed in May for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 667,800. Initial claims increased slightly by 1.1% while weeks claims decreased by -1.6% for unemployment benefits compared to one year ago. Over-the-month both initial claims and weeks claims grew by 2.8% and 1.9% respectively in May 2019.

Industry Payroll Employment

In another measure of employment released by DLIR, the total number of non-agricultural jobs declined by 1,200 over-the-month. Within the major industries, job gains were seen in Education & Health Services (+400), Professional & Business Services (+200) and Other Services (+200). Employment in Financial Activities remained stable. Job losses occurred in Information (-100), Manufacturing (-200), Construction (-400), Leisure & Hospitality (-500) and Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-600). Government jobs decreased by 200. In comparison with May 2018, total non-farm jobs have expanded by 2,200, or 0.3%.