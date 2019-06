KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed Kūpaoa to the KAPA Cafe.

Kellen and Līhau Paik make up the duo, Kūpaoa, and have been performing together for 15 years. Their debut album, Pili O Ke Ao, won Most Promising Artist of the Year in 2008. They have released 8 albums and received 6 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.