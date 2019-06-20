June 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 20, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 20, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated June 20, 2019, 5:03 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov